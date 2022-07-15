Royal Bank of Canada Lowers abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 96 ($1.14) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 125 ($1.49).

abrdn European Logistics Income stock opened at GBX 95.40 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £393.21 million and a P/E ratio of 733.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. abrdn European Logistics Income has a 1 year low of GBX 93.70 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a GBX 1.19 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

