Royal Bank of Canada Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $100.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.82.

Shares of TRGP opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Targa Resources by 403.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

