Royal Bank of Canada Trims BCE (TSE:BCE) Target Price to C$68.00

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE to a hold rating and set a C$71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$68.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.64.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$64.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$58.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$65.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.47. BCE has a one year low of C$61.30 and a one year high of C$74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.5999999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 109.41%.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

