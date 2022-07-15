Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 63,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 172,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The company has a market cap of C$45.68 million and a PE ratio of -14.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Get Royal Helium alerts:

About Royal Helium

(Get Rating)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.