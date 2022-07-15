RS Group (LON:RS1) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($14.27) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

RS1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.06) to GBX 1,200 ($14.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($17.54) to GBX 1,300 ($15.46) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.61) target price on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($16.89) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,236 ($14.70).

Shares of RS1 traded up GBX 19 ($0.23) on Friday, reaching GBX 933 ($11.10). The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,304. The stock has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 1,904.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 790 ($9.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,060 ($12.61).

In other RS Group news, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.61), for a total transaction of £87,969.04 ($104,625.40). In other RS Group news, insider Alex Baldock acquired 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 840 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of £18,807.60 ($22,368.70). Also, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.61), for a total value of £87,969.04 ($104,625.40).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

