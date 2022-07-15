Ruler Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052222 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023780 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.
About Ruler Protocol
Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol.
Ruler Protocol Coin Trading
