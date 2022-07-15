Ruler Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023780 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol.

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

