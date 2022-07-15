Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.35

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$24.35 and last traded at C$24.39, with a volume of 267640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.04.

A number of analysts have commented on RUS shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.23%.

Russel Metals Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

