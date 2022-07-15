Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.45 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

