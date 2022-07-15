Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.50

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 27420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,597,951 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Sabre by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,769 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sabre by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,903,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,569 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,359,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,475 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.