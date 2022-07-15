SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,196.00

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $25,196.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00051852 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001890 BTC.
About SafeMoon Inu
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading
