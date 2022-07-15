SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 96.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $32,919.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00052073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024383 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001852 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

