Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives $138.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

SAFRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($120.00) to €134.00 ($134.00) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Safran from €140.00 ($140.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Safran has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $35.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0924 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.35%.

Safran Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.