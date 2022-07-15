Saipem SpA Plans Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3217 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $2.86 on Friday. Saipem has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

SAPMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Saipem from €5.71 ($5.71) to €6.19 ($6.19) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Saipem from €5.71 ($5.71) to €6.19 ($6.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

