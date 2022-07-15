Sakura Price Tops $0.0226 on Major Exchanges (SKU)

Sakura (SKU) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. Sakura has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $200,540.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sakura has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Sakura coin can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00053601 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024171 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001907 BTC.
Sakura Profile
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Sakura
Receive News & Updates for Sakura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.