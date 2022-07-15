Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.19

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €43.00 ($43.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Salzgitter AG will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd.

Salzgitter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

