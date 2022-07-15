SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf dropped their price objective on SAP from €104.00 ($104.00) to €93.00 ($93.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Grupo Santander raised SAP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €104.00 ($104.00) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut SAP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.08.

NYSE SAP opened at $85.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. SAP has a one year low of $83.50 and a one year high of $151.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of SAP by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after acquiring an additional 342,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,906,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 215,811 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

