Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Update

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Save Foods stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. Save Foods has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.03.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 86.27% and a negative net margin of 1,169.39%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Save Foods in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Save Foods in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Save Foods by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

