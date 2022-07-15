SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $381.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $381.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $318.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.54. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,539,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

