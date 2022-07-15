Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHLAF. Barclays lowered their price target on Schindler from CHF 205 to CHF 180 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Schindler from CHF 195 to CHF 180 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of SHLAF opened at $186.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.29. Schindler has a one year low of $169.40 and a one year high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

