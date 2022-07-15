Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after buying an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,697,000 after buying an additional 2,066,179 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after buying an additional 4,054,026 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after buying an additional 2,268,736 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $30.35 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

