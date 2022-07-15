Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,369 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.8% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Gpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,885. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

