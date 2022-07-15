Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Down 70.1% in June

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the June 15th total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Scopus BioPharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scopus BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) by 438.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,623 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Scopus BioPharma worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scopus BioPharma Price Performance

Scopus BioPharma stock remained flat at $0.38 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,251. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. Scopus BioPharma has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $7.25.

Scopus BioPharma Company Profile

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

