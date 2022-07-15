Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €70.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($67.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($64.30) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($73.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($71.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Scout24 stock opened at €52.14 ($52.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46. Scout24 has a one year low of €46.90 ($46.90) and a one year high of €73.36 ($73.36). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.31.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

