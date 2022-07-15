Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Hibbett, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hibbett in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HIBB. StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of HIBB opened at $42.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $547.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

