Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Moelis & Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. The firm had revenue of $302.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

