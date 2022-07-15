SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the June 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SEEK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SKLTY traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. SEEK has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

SEEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brasil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments. The company engages in the operation of online employment websites; JobAdder, a talent acquisition suite; Certsy, a platform to securely verify and share work credentials, and to complete compliance checks; and Zhaopin, a career platform.

