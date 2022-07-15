SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the June 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SEEK Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SKLTY traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. SEEK has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $52.11.
SEEK Company Profile
