Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Down 79.7% in June

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the June 15th total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Seiko Epson Trading Up 0.3 %

SEKEY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. 43,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,229. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.42. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

