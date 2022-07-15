Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.04 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0675 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.04 million and $12.41 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

