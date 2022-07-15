Shiba Inu 1-Day Volume Reaches $358.15 Million (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $5.97 billion and approximately $358.15 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052238 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00024320 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001880 BTC.
About Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken.
Buying and Selling Shiba Inu
Receive News & Updates for Shiba Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shiba Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.