Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $38.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOUR. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.
Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 2.08.
In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 27,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
