Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $38.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOUR. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 2.08.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 27,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

