Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Shares Down 30.7%

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF – Get Rating) fell 30.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 9,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,650% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Shizuoka Bank Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18.

About Shizuoka Bank

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

Further Reading

