Short Interest in Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Drops By 53.0%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the June 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

BNET stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 1,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,645. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

