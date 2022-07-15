Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Increases By 116.2%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the June 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

FRA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,686. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

