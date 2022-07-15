Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Increases By 586.4%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 586.4% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Capgemini Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.20. 52,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,694. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Capgemini Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.3727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
