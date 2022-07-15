Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Increases By 586.4%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 586.4% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.20. 52,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,694. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.3727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($230.00) to €210.00 ($210.00) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capgemini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

