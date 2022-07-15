Short Interest in Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Increases By 646.2%

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 646.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Discovery Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DENR remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. Discovery Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Discovery Energy Company Profile

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

