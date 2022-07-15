Short Interest in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Expands By 162.7%

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 162.7% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Elliott Opportunity II Institutional Buying and Selling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOCW stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Elliott Opportunity II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

