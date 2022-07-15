Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Drops By 82.2%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the June 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELEZY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Endesa from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Endesa from €25.00 ($25.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Endesa Stock Performance

ELEZY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,362. Endesa has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.

Endesa Increases Dividend

About Endesa

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.3539 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

