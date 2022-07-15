Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Rises By 341.0%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 341.0% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Pacific Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FPAFY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,294. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

First Pacific Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.95%.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Featured Stories

