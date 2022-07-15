Short Interest in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Drops By 68.1%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the June 15th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,421,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of RDVY traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. 1,127,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,025. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,049 shares in the last quarter.

