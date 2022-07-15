Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Drops By 83.3%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GUKYF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 30,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

