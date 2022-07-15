Short Interest in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Declines By 57.2%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the June 15th total of 223,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at HireQuest
In other HireQuest news, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,454,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,043,045.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 3,000 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,454,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,043,045.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 3,300 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $43,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,089.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,947 shares of company stock worth $185,595 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,876,000. State Street Corp raised its position in HireQuest by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HireQuest by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in HireQuest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in HireQuest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HireQuest Stock Performance
HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. HireQuest had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HireQuest will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
HireQuest Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet cut HireQuest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
HireQuest Company Profile
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.
Read More
