Short Interest in IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Drops By 88.9%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

IMI Price Performance

IMIAF remained flat at $15.87 on Friday. IMI has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

