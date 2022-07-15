Short Interest in IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Drops By 88.9%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
IMI Price Performance
IMIAF remained flat at $15.87 on Friday. IMI has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.
IMI Company Profile
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMI (IMIAF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.