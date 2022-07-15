Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Declines By 66.4%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the June 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.67% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,707. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

