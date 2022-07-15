Short Interest in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Decreases By 88.6%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PTF traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $112.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.89. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.80 and a fifty-two week high of $186.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 442.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

