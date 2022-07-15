Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Decreases By 82.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCF traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

