Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Increases By 1,611.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 1,611.1% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,615. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTH Get Rating ) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 4.72% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

