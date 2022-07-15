Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Increases By 1,611.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 1,611.1% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,615. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
