Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Decreases By 73.4%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the June 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,617. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

