Short Interest in Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Expands By 525.0%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Price Performance

Shares of KHOLY stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 646,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,228. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Get Koç Holding A.S. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Koç Holding A.S. from 33.80 to 56.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.