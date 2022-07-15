Short Interest in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Decreases By 62.7%

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the June 15th total of 753,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Limoneira Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $232.51 million, a P/E ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Limoneira Increases Dividend

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -78.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $57,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,763.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Limoneira by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 583,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 447,972 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 203,259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

