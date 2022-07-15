Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Increases By 220.0%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered Macquarie Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Macquarie Group Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:MQBKY traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $115.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,261. Macquarie Group has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day moving average is $135.74.

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

About Macquarie Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.9727 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%.

(Get Rating)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.