Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Increases By 220.0%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup lowered Macquarie Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Macquarie Group Stock Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:MQBKY traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $115.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,261. Macquarie Group has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day moving average is $135.74.
Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend
About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
